Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Sells C$94,000.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Parviz Farsangi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,500.

Shares of Wallbridge Mining stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.73 million and a P/E ratio of -52.78. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

