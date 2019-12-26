Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $89,089.20 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $89,089.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 346,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $348,475.40.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 26,198 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,467,611.96.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $66,392.04.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $337,339.80.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $270,072.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

