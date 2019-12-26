Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $89,089.20 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $89,089.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 346,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $348,475.40.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 26,198 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,467,611.96.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $66,392.04.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $337,339.80.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $270,072.00.
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $65.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
