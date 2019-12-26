Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells 10,287 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

