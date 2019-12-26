Insider Selling: Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Sells $92,368.38 in Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Scott Yara sold 6,162 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $92,368.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 277,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PVTL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

