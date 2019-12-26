Crocs’ (CROX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 513,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crocs by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares during the period.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

