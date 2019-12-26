Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $120,387.24 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $70.60.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
