Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $120,387.24 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

