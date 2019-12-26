Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Down 2.2%

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16, 1,650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Tomtom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

