Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Down 23.1%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares traded down 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 498 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,130% from the average session volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fuse Medical had a return on equity of 431.88% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

