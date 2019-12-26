Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.80), approximately 8,913 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30 ($0.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.33.

About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

