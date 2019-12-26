Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) Trading Up 2.3%

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ)’s share price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 199,413 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.23.

In other Capitol Health news, insider Justin Walter 2,385,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

