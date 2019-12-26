OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Trading Up 2.5%

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

About OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

