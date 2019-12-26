Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Down 2%

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

