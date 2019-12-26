Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s stock price dropped 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 227,157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 238,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. It is developing cannabidiol formulations to prevent and treat acute graft versus host diseases. The company is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of adult respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

