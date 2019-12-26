Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $425.25 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $425.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

