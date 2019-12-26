Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.31 and last traded at C$38.53, 139,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 565,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.05.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$976.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$976.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,124,536.11.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tesla Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Tesla Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Gildan Activewear Shares Down 0.2%
Gildan Activewear Shares Down 0.2%
Salmat Trading Down 4.3%
Salmat Trading Down 4.3%
Microbix Biosystems Stock Price Up 9.5%
Microbix Biosystems Stock Price Up 9.5%
Argonaut Gold Shares Up 1.5%
Argonaut Gold Shares Up 1.5%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund Shares Down 0.1%
X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund Shares Down 0.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report