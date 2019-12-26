Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.31 and last traded at C$38.53, 139,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 565,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.05.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$976.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$976.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,124,536.11.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

