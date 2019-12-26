Salmat (ASX:SLM) Trading Down 4.3%

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.78 ($0.55), 26,412 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 15,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a market cap of $155.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Salmat (ASX:SLM)

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

