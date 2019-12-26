Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX) shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 88,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.