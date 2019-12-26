Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Up 1.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 41,024 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 35,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.