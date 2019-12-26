X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.04, approximately 16,272 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 934,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 634,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 172.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity Fund by 491.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

