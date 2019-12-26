Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,674.69 ($22.03) and last traded at GBX 1,664 ($21.89), approximately 23,343 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652 ($21.73).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,623.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.27.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

