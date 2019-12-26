BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.35), approximately 24,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 43,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.50 ($6.32).

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 476.31.

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

