SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Shares Up 0.8%

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33, 388,059 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 220,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

