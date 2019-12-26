Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. 23.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

