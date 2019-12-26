Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

