Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $44.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.