Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uxin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Uxin has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,990,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

