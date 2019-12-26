Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

