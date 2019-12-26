Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.76.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

