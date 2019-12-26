Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Veoneer stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.