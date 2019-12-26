Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

ARI opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

