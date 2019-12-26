Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

