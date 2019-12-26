Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.