Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

BFS opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $318,551.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

