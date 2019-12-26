Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NSIT opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,910,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

