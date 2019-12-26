$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to report $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. Arconic posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

