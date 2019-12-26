$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $47.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.97 million to $47.10 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $50.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $151.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $177.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 71,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.