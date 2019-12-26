Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $342.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $335.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NTNX opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.45. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,995,161. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 43.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 89,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

