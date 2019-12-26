$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Adient stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

