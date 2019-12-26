$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Adient stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Adient has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc This Quarter
$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc This Quarter
$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
$47.04 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million
$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC This Quarter
$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC This Quarter
Titan Medical Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies
Titan Medical Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies
Argo Group Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Argo Group Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report