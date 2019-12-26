Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

