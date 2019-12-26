Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.
Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
