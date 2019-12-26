Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

