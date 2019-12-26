Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $42,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 165.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalent by 70.5% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 89.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

