Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $822,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,373 shares of company stock worth $8,504,803. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

