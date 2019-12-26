Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $446.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $8,650,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

