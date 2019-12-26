Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $262,430.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

