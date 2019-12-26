Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERIE. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.38. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $124.12 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.34.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 242,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 606.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after buying an additional 187,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $35,854,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

