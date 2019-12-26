Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

