Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

