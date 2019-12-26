Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,454,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,920,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

