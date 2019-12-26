Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

