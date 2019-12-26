DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DS Smith from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

